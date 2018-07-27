Youngsters given Emery chance to shine

Of the three teams who have made their way to Singapore for the International Champions Cup, Arsenal have brought with them the most established squad.

ATLETICO MADRID ARSENAL 1 1 (Luciano Vietto 41) (Emile Smith-Rowe 47)

But in Unai Emery's first significant friendly as manager at the National Stadium last night, it was three unheralded youngsters who showed signs of promise in the post-Arsene Wenger epoch.

He is growing up in the academy, and we need to give young players the opportunity to play matches like today. Today I’m very happy with his work on the pitch, but not just today, every day. He is starting the match because his performances have been good in training. Arsenal manager Unai Emery on Emile Smith-Rowe

The Spaniard named a strong starting line-up featuring Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey, but they were largely eclipsed as Atletico beat the Gunners 3-1 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Winger Reiss Nelson, 19, and midfielders Matteo Guendouzi, 19, and Emile Smith-Rowe, 17, all brought different things to the table yesterday but what they offered in common is a chance for Gunners fans to have hope in the future.

And that's a precious commodity for a group of supporters who have been engulfed in the toxicity of Wenger's final years in north London.

Ahead of the trip to Singapore, his successor dampened the interest in how Arsenal would line up and play post-Wenger. Instead, he stressed the importance of creating a competitive squad to engender quality on the pitch.

Said Emery: "The system for me isn't the most important. For me, the most important thing is to be and to create one competitive team. And then, we have the quality."

In Guendouzi, Nelson and Smith-Rowe, the Spaniard has the ingredients to create that competitiveness.

Lining up alongside Arsenal's two most expensive signings in the front three of Emery's 4-3-3, it was rough diamond Nelson who sparkled brightest.

On Wednesday, he said Emery had convinced Arsenal's young guns that they can shine, and yesterday it seemed he took that to heart.

The academy product offered a glimpse of his promise after just five minutes when he slalomed his way through three players before picking out Aubameyang at the far post.

Further behind him in the heart of midfield, Guendouzi, a recent £7 million (S$12.5m) signing from Lorient, proved the heartbeat of an Arsenal midfield that also featured Ramsey.

His distinctive curly mop was a constant fixture bobbing around the field as he continually offered himself as an outlet and pinged several raking lofted passes when in possession.

But it was Smith-Rowe who stole the show with his 47th-minute equaliser after Luciano Vietto had given the La Liga side the lead with a stooping header from an Angel Correa cut-back four minutes before half-time.

The academy product sent a thunderous shot past Antonio Adan from just outside the box after a driving run.

He said: "I come on the tour thinking I'm going to impress the manager and play as well as I can, but getting a goal is really a dream, it's so surreal...

"(Emery) said well done. He doesn't really give much away but he's happy."

Right-back Hector Bellerin knows what it takes to make the jump from the academy to the first team, and he believes Smith-Rowe could join him in making the step up.

Said the Spaniard: "It was a great goal. I've been training with him for a long time now and he's a bright young player with the right attitude and the right conditions to make it...

"Obviously, I came from the academy the same way Emile did, and I'm very happy that our club push these players the way they do." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY JONAH FOONG