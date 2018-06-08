Your chance to win a 40" Sony TV!

This 40-inch Sony Internet TV could be yours! This is the grand prize of the lucky draw during the Gain City World Football Fiesta at its Sungei Kadut Megastore on June 18.

Attend Gain City's World Football Fiesta next Saturday (June 16) and a 40-inch Sony Internet TV could be yours!

Electronic goods retailer Gain City is organising a World Football Fiesta at its Sungei Kadut Megastore on June 16 and it is giving away 20 pairs of free tickets to TNP readers to attend this football fiesta.

Besides a 9pm live screening of the World Cup match between Argentina and Iceland, there will also be a foosball challenge (3pm-7pm) and an appearance by the Albirex Niigata football squad and their cheerleaders (from 8pm).

That’s not all! Viewers will get a goodie bag and one lucky winner will walk home with a 40-inch Sony Internet TV!

To stand a chance of winning tickets to Gain City’s World Football Fiesta, just answer the question below and submit your entry by June 13 (Wed) 11.59pm. Each winner gets a pair of tickets. Winners will be picked in a random draw and will be notified to collect their tickets.

