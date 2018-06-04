Youthful France lack leaders: Gallas

Despite France being widely viewed as World Cup contenders, former Les Bleus defender William Gallas believes they will be struggle once they play "a strong team".

He said: "If we play against a strong team, we will be in trouble... because we need to be more strong.

"We have to have more players who are going to shout on the pitch when you do not play well, and at the moment we do not have that type of player.

"Everyone wants to see one leader, but no one wants to be the leader. Maybe it is because they are still young?"

One of France's elder statesmen, Karim Benzema, 30, won't be going to Russia, having been on an international exile since a sex-tape scandal in 2015.

He has recently been embroiled in a spat with French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet, who has since admitted: "He's a great player, but the France team for him is over."