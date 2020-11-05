Zidane confident 100-goal Sergio Ramos will extend Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants to boost his impressive goal tally after netting a milestone 100th for the club in all competitions to help them secure a 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Karim Benzema gave Real the lead before Ramos, who has won 22 trophies including four titles in Europe's flagship club competition with Real, netted a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put them 2-0 up.

The visitors responded with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic before Rodrygo rifled in the winner to give Real their first win in Group B.

"Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them and as long as they keep on helping the side win, hopefully I can get a few more," said Ramos, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

But Real coach Zinedine Zidane is confident the 34-year-old Spain international will extend his contract with the La Liga champions and continue "making history".

"We know what a great player he is... He's our captain, our leader and of course we want him to be with us forever," Zidane said.