Zidane considering Old Trafford offer: Reports

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is mulling over an offer to take over at Manchester United, according to various reports yesterday.

United sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday and a day later announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take over as caretaker manager for the rest of the season, as the club search for a permanent successor to Mourinho.

Many initial reports had Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as favourite for the Old Trafford hot seat, but yesterday links to Zidane were gaining traction.

Madrid-based daily AS said former Ballon d'Or winner Zidane is mulling over a move to Manchester.

Meanwhile, beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys said United have already spoken to Zidane about the managerial role.

"United have spoken to Zidane. After meeting in Paris two months ago, they made him an offer this week that he was unsure about," said Keys, who late last month predicted that Mourinho would not last the season.

"His preference is to start work in July - if the job is still on offer.

"I don't blame (United executive vice-chairman Ed) Woodward entirely for missing out here - but what a statement that would've been - putting in a three-time Champions League winner, while as the same time re-structuring the club - like Liverpool - top to bottom.

"Perhaps he should have locked Zidane in a room and refused to let him out until he said 'yes'."

In October, Zidane's agent said that the English Premier League did not appeal to the World Cup winner.

"I don't think he will manage in England," Alain Migliaccio told Le Journal Du Dimanche.

"It doesn't fit his style. I talked to him. It doesn't really appeal to him."

However, AS has suggested Zidane may be more inclined to consider the United opening as the two jobs he covets, to coach his native France and the hot seat at his former club Juventus "are complicated in the short-term given the respective success currently being enjoyed by both incumbents".

Last month, both Zidane's former international teammate Robert Pires and compatriot Arsene Wenger suggested that his next job could be in the EPL.