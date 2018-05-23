Zidane hails 'formidable' Klopp

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has praised "formidable" opposite number Juergen Klopp ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Zidane was full of praise for the English club's German coach, who has led Liverpool to two European finals since he took the helm towards the end of 2015.

"I don't know him personally, I've never spoken with him, but I've seen his work and it's formidable," Zidane said.

"He has shown it over the years, not only at Dortmund but also now with Liverpool, too. I respect him a lot for what he's doing in the Champions League and Premier League."

The Frenchman also said he expects a clash of styles when the two sides meet in Kiev.

"I don't think we play the same kind of football as a team," he said, adding that Real will be fully prepared.

"Everyone speaks about the three up front (Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane) and says they're less at the back, but they're a unit. They've got to the final and deserve to be there, just like us.

"My work with the staff is to prepare for the game well, as we always do, and try to do them damage."

Zidane added that his team are hungrier than ever to win the Champions League, despite having captured the title in three of the last four years.

Real are gunning for an unprecedented third consecutive success in the competition while Liverpool have reached the final for the first time since 2007.

"No one can tell us we are less hungry," Zidane said.

STILL AS HUNGRY

"I can't speak for our opponents, but we want to stress we will always have the same motivation, the same as always, no one can tell us we are less hungry than the rest.

"We are Madrid and despite what we have, we always want more, and we will give everything to get even better."

Real's experience at the deep end of the Champions League dwarfs that of this Liverpool team, who do not have a single player to have made it this far before.

The former Real player also has his own personal achievements to draw upon, having won the most coveted prize in club football three times as a player and manager combined.

Some have billed this showdown as a contest between Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah.

When asked if he would swop Ronaldo for the Liverpool forward, Zidane replied: "No."

On Ronaldo's influence on the final, Zidane said: "The most possible. He is the best, so it will be the maximum."

Zidane would offer no clues as to his starting line-up in Kiev but he did acknowledge the excellent form of Gareth Bale, who has scored five goals in his last four La Liga starts.

"He is playing very well, he has scored many goals recently," Zidane said.