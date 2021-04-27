Zidane: I don’t need to defend Real president Perez

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he did not see the need to issue a public defence of the club's under-fire president Florentino Perez.

Perez, who was a key architect of the failed European Super League (ESL) project, has been subject to heavy criticism for his role in the breakaway competition and his continued backing of the project.

His stance is in stark contrast to several of the dozen clubs that had signed up for the ESL, who have since issued apologies in the face of backlash from fans, football authorities, politicians, players, coaches and the media.

Speaking ahead of the first leg of Real's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Zidane said: "The president knows what I have in my heart and what I think, and we are here to prepare (for) tomorrow's match.

"The rest is not that we are not interested, it's just not the moment to talk about it."

Chelsea had also initially signed up for the ESL, before pulling out last week.

The ESL's demise is good news for the Champions League, which it had hoped to supplant, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel signalled his unhappiness with the latter competition's latest reforms and increase in the number of matches.