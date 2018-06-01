Zidane leaves in a haste, but on a high

Zinedine Zidane feels that Real Madrid need a change; another voice to create change and continue with their winning ways.

The football world was caught by surprise as Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane announced his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday, less than a week after leading the Spanish club to an unprecedented third straight Champions League triumph.

Zidane might have departed in a haste, but he would also be leaving on a high.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that the 45-year-old Frenchman found this the right time to say goodbye, after winning nine titles out of 13 in just 2½ years.

"Certainly, he felt that the balance of the squad had to be addressed with somebody else, with a new voice," Balague said on Twitter last night.

"Winning nine titles out of 13 is a sign that he's done the job. He can now go. It's the right time to leave."

At yesterday's hastily arranged press conference, Zidane, who sat next to Real president Florentino Perez, said: "I spoke to him (Perez) to explain a little what I was thinking at the moment.

"First for me, the squad, the club it's a bit of a weird moment, but an important one that is good for everyone.

"This team need to continue winning, but they need a change, a different voice, another methodology and that's why I took this decision.

"I love this club and the president who gave me the chance to play for this club and manage the club of my dreams. But everything changes and that's why I've taken the decision to leave."

Zidane claimed an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title when Real beat Liverpool 3-1 last Saturday, capping a remarkable period in his first job in senior club management.

In the process, he joined an elite group of managers including Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti by lifting the European Cup for the third time as coach.

Zidane had taken over a divided dressing room after the sacking of Rafael Benitez in January 2016 and immediately set about uniting the squad.

He claimed the first of his hat-trick of European triumphs two years ago when Real defeated local rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final.

A year later, he led Real to their first European Cup and La Liga double in 59 years.

Real finished three points ahead of Barcelona as they won their first league title since 2012, before crushing Juventus 4-1 in the Champions League final to become the first side to win the competition in its current format in back-to-back seasons.

Not surprisingly, Real's players, led by captain Sergio Ramos, expressed their appreciation on social media, soon after his departure was announced.

Ramos tweeted: "Boss, as a player and now as a coach, you went out at the top... You're leaving, but your legacy will forever remain."

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been touted as one of the favourites to take over.

Whoever it is, former Real chief Ramon Calderon told Sky Sports that the next coach will have huge shoes to fill.

He said: "Winning three Champions Leagues in a row is going to be very difficult in the future for any coach of any team."

Meanwhile, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff was relieved that they had just extended the contract of Germany coach Joachim Loew.