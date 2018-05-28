Zidane in pantheon of coaching greats

He was one of the all-time greats as a player, and Zinedine Zidane now merits consideration as one of the game's great coaches after making history with Real Madrid in the Champions League final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

His team's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev allowed the Frenchman to become the first coach to win Europe's elite club competition in three consecutive seasons, more than 40 years after Bayern Munich achieved the feat in the pre-Champions League era.

Less than 2½ years after being promoted from his position as coach of Real's second team to his first managerial role at the highest level, the Frenchman has become only the third coach in history to lift the European Cup three times.

Leaving behind contemporaries Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, Zidane has equalled former Liverpool boss Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti, the man he used to serve as an assistant.

"I need to congratulate the players as it is not at all easy what they are doing," Zidane said after the game at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

"This is the business. There are no words for it. That is what this squad is all about. They have no limit to what they can do."

Zidane was reluctant to take too much of the credit after seeing his side secure their fourth Champions League title in five seasons, and the 13th in the club's long love affair with the European Cup.

The 45-year-old also won the trophy as a player for Real, his volley in the 2002 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow being considered one of the best ever in a final - although it was possibly surpassed by Gareth Bale's overhead kick against Liverpool.

Zidane, who also won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, has now lifted nine trophies since replacing Rafael Benitez in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in January 2016.

It is a remarkable record, all the more so for a man who has not yet convinced everyone that he is a tactical genius.

"What I am doing is just a continuation - I have just started as a coach, what I am experiencing with my players is impressive," he said.

"There is no secret. It is just a lot of work. We have players who are very good, but behind that there is lots of hard work.

"They have the desire, the hunger to win."