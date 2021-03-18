Zidane praises evergreen Modric after 3-1 win over Atalanta

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised an evergreen Luka Modric after the 35-year-old midfielder produced a majestic display in a comfortable 3-1 win over Atalanta yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Spanish side reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Modric played a crucial role in breaking the deadlock at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium by contributing to their high-pressing game and intercepting a kick out from Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to set up Karim Benzema for the opening goal in the 34th minute.

"Modric may be 35, but he sure doesn't look his age out on the pitch," said Zidane, after his side reached the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2018.

The Croat said he still felt fit enough for a few more years among Europe's elite, adding: "I feel as though I'm still 27."