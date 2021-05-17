Football

Zidane to quit Real at season's end: Reports

May 17, 2021 06:00 am

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players that he intends to quit as coach at the end of the season, reported Spanish radio station Onda Cero and Goal.com.

Onda Cero reported that his potential successors include club legend Raul Gonzalez, former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and outgoing Germany coach Joachim Loew.

Last Saturday, Zidane had hinted he could leave, saying he believes "there comes a time when it's the moment to change". - AFP

Football

Football