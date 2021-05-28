Zidane quits Real, Juventus sack Pirlo
Zinedine Zidane yesterday resigned as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, five days after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.
The Frenchman's exit comes after a dismal campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.
Meanwhile, Italian media reported yesterday that Juventus have sacked coach Andrea Pirlo and replaced him with one of their former coaches, Massimiliano Allegri. - AFP
