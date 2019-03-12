Zidane set for shock Real return: reports

Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and re-appoint former coach Zinedine Zidane, according to multiple Spanish media reports yesterday.

Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with Real before resigning in May last year.

Los Blancos' entire season has collapsed in the space of a week, with double Clasico defeats by Barcelona knocking them out of the Copa del Rey and leaving them 12 points adrift in La Liga.

Real were also eliminated from the Champions League last Tuesday in the last 16 by Ajax Amsterdam.

Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui replaced Zidane, but was sacked in October with Solari taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, but is set to be ousted himself this morning. Zidane, who took over in January 2016, won the Champions League that season, before claiming a La Liga and European Cup double in 2017.

Five days after a third victory in last season's Champions League final over Liverpool, the French coach and former Real midfielder decided to walk away, saying it was the right moment to depart.

The 46-year-old, who enjoyed a strong relationship with the majority of the players, won nine trophies at the Bernabeu and was considered a hero by supporters after managing them in one of the club's most successful eras.

Gareth Bale was one of the few not to see eye-to-eye with the Frenchman and Bale's future will become even more uncertain, should Zidane's appointment be confirmed.

The Frenchman's job at Real now will be to keep them in the top four to ensure they qualify for the Champions League next season.