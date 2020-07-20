Zinedine Zidane casts doubt over Real Madrid future

Coach Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculation about his Real Madrid future after admitting that he did not know if he would be in the Bernabeu hot seat next season.

The France legend masterminded Real's first La Liga title since 2017, overhauling Barcelona's two-point lead when play resumed last month and winning the league last week with a match to spare.

The 48-year-old has won two La Liga crowns and three Champions League titles over two spells as Real boss and has two years remaining on his contract.

However, he said: "I have a contract here but you never know what will happen.

"I am not talking about what's going to happen next season or the following year. I have a contract, I am happy here, and I am happy with what I am doing but you never know what will happen in football.

"That's why I feel so relaxed with my future because in the world of football, things could change overnight.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I am happy with what I am doing here and we will see for how long."

Real will now aim to overhaul a 2-1 deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League's Round of 16 next month.