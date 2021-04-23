Zinedine Zidane hails Karim Benzema after double against Cadiz

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed forward Karim Benzema, who scored a double in their 3-0 win over Cadiz to send them top of La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Benzema's goals also put him level with club legend Raul Gonzalez. Both have scored against 35 different La Liga opponents.

"He's such an important player for us... not only scoring goals, but he helps bring so many others into play," said Zidane, referring to Benzema's assist for Alvaro Odriozola's first senior league goal.