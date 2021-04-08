Zinedine Zidane hails two-goal hero Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised forward Vinicius Junior for rising to the big occasion, after the Brazilian's two goals helped his side to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League quarter-final, first leg.

Vinicius was signed by Real from Brazilian giants Flamengo when he was just 16. Despite showing flashes of brilliance and exceptional dribbling ability, his time in Spain has often been overshadowed by lacklustre finishing.

Before yesterday, he had scored only 12 goals in 105 games for Real. His erratic play prompted fellow forward Karim Benzema to tell teammate Ferland Mendy to avoid passing to the Brazilian during half-time of a Champions League game earlier this season.

But the 20-year-old thrived in the spotlight against the English Premier League holders and 2019 Champions League winners, breaking the deadlock with a cold-blooded finish after expertly bringing down a Toni Kroos ball with his shoulder.

Marco Asensio and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah then traded goals before Vinicius put the game to bed for Real in the 65th minute.

"I'm delighted for him, we are seeing some fantastic stuff from him right now," said Zidane.

"We know how good he can be when he gets into space, as he showed with the first goal, which was fantastic.

"He was lacking a goal here or there and getting two tonight will really lift his confidence, he deserved what happened tonight."

Vinicius, who kissed the Real badge after each of his goals, added: "I gave everything for this shirt, which I love so much...

"People on the outside can talk all they want but I always worked. My teammates have given me the strength I needed to get to this stage and score the goals we needed."

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, meanwhile, admitted his side were second best in Madrid.

He said: "First and foremost, I don't think we deserved to win tonight, we didn't play good enough and that is my first concern.