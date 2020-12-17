Zinedine Zidane: Karim Benzema is the best French striker ever

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his forward Karim Benzema as the best French striker of all time after his two goals helped them beat a stubborn Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at home in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Asked if his compatriot Benzema was the best French striker ever, Zidane said: "For me, he is the best, of course... He's always shown that he's not a pure No. 9, he doesn't only think about scoring. That's why... I love him, he's not only thinking about goals. He gets involved in the game, if he needs to pass to a teammate, he'll do it." - AFP