Zinedine Zidane: Karim Benzema is the best French striker ever

Dec 17, 2020 06:00 am

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his forward Karim Benzema as the best French striker of all time after his two goals helped them beat a stubborn Athletic Bilbao 3-1 at home in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Asked if his compatriot Benzema was the best French striker ever, Zidane said: "For me, he is the best, of course... He's always shown that he's not a pure No. 9, he doesn't only think about scoring. That's why... I love him, he's not only thinking about goals. He gets involved in the game, if he needs to pass to a teammate, he'll do it." - AFP

Solskjaer on Bilic's sacking: Clubs must think long term
Ole on Bilic axe: Clubs need to think long term

