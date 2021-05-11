Zinedine Zidane rankled by refereeing as Real Madrid are held 2-2

Real Madrid's 94th-minute equaliser salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw at home against Sevilla yesterday morning (Singapore time), as an extraordinary penalty decision swung La Liga's title race back in leaders Atletico Madrid's favour.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who had cancelled out Fernando's 22nd-minute opener through Marco Asensio in the second half, thought they had a penalty when Karim Benzema was brought down by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono.

But the VAR prompted the referee to check an Eder Militao handball a few seconds before, which resulted in Real's penalty being cancelled. Instead, Sevilla were awarded a spot-kick, which was converted by Ivan Rakitic.

While Real equalised in injury time when Toni Kroos' shot went in via Eden Hazard's boot, Real remain two points behind Atletico, with three games left.