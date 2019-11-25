Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid fans to get behind Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale came off the bench and, despite being booed, managed to provide an assist for Luka Modric's goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane asked supporters to start backing Gareth Bale and move on from the club versus country row which led to the Wales forward being treated to a cacophony of boos in his side's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bale's commitment to the 13-time European champions has come under the microscope this week after he helped his nation qualify for Euro 2020 and then joined his teammates dancing alongside a flag saying "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

The 100-million euro (S$150m) forward was criticised in the Spanish media for the celebration and Real fans also turned on him when he came off the bench in the second half of the La Liga game against Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is too much noise with Bale, he wants to be here and do as well as he can... He is integrated into the group and he wants to play well, just like everyone else," Zidane said.

"I hope this doesn't continue throughout the season. We want the fans to be with us from the start of the game to the end, but we can't control this. The fans have the right to do what they want, but I ask them to support everyone."

Real had fallen behind to a Willian Jose strike in the second minute, but Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde struck either side of half-time to put the hosts in front, although the mood in the stands changed when Bale came off the bench.

He produced an admirable display in the conditions, however, helping to set up Luka Modric's goal which wrapped up the points for Zidane's side, while he nearly scored in stoppage time.

The 30-year-old's efforts led to a smattering of applause from sections of the crowd and Zidane said he wished everyone could turn a page.

"Real supporters have booed all of the very best players and Bale put in a good display. He just needs to focus on working hard on the pitch," he said.