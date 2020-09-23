Zlatan Ibrahimovic bags brace in AC Milan's win

Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 and get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second with a penalty five minutes after the break.

"If I was 20 years old, I'd have scored another two," said Ibrahimovic, who has 14 goals in 22 matches since returning for a second stint at Milan in January.