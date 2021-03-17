Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Sweden return, five years after retirement
Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his country's international squad by declaring "The return of the God" in a social media post yesterday.
The AC Milan striker, 39, was named in coach Janne Andersson's 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after his international retirement.
"He can be a little bit funny at times," Andersson said with a laugh when told about the striker's tweet during an online news conference.
Ibrahimovic, who scored 62 goals in 116 international games, has not lost his touch, having netted 14 goals in 14 Serie A games this season. - AFP
