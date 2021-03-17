Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes Sweden return, five years after retirement

Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his country's international squad by declaring "The return of the God" in a social media post yesterday.

The AC Milan striker, 39, was named in coach Janne Andersson's 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after his international retirement.

"He can be a little bit funny at times," Andersson said with a laugh when told about the striker's tweet during an online news conference.