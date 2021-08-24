Zverev tips Novak
Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning run into the US Open after adding the Cincinnati Masters title to his Olympic gold medal yesterday morning (Singapore time).
But the world No. 4 still rates top-ranked Novak Djokovic as the favourite at Flushing Meadows, saying: “He’s going to be fresh, and I think there is also other guys that are in very good form.
“Let’s see how it goes... I still have a lot of work ahead of me.” Zverev, who defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 to win in Cincinnati, reached last year’s US Open final, where he lost to Dominic Thiem. – REUTERS
