Another wet day, so no sweat for Quek
By virtue of his five-under 66 on the first day, Quincy Quek was declared winner of the SPGA President's Cup at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.
Play over the past two days had been washed out due to rain and lightning.
Quek received the main prize of a $3,000 cheque. Mardan Mamat (68) was second and rookie pro Jesse Yap (69) third. - GODFREY ROBERT
