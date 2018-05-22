Ariya is 15th winner in 15 events

Ariya Jutanugarn made it 15 different winners in 15 events on the LPGA Tour this year, when she triumphed in a three-way play-off at the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ariya birdied the second extra hole to beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka, after the pair had ousted South Korean Chun In Gee with birdies at the first extra hole at Kingsmill Resort.

In an event shortened to 54 holes after wet weather, Ariya shot a closing five-under 66 for a 14-under 199 total.

It is the first time since 1991 that the season has gone without a repeat champion. Ariya became the second Thai winner on the LPGA Tour this year after her older sister Moriya claimed the Los Angeles Open in April.

South Koreans have been dominant with four wins on the LPGA circuit, while Americans have claimed three.

Meanwhile, South African-born American Aaron Wise clinched a three-shot victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas yesterday morning.

He eased away from Marc Leishman and carded a closing six-under 65 to take his maiden title.

In the event's first edition at the new par-71 layout south of Dallas, Wise's 23-under par total of 261 crushed the previous record of 19-under 261 set by Rory Sabbatini at the par-70 TPC Four Seasons in Irving in 2009.