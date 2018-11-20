Ariya grabs US$1m and other LPGA Tour awards

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn won US$1 million (S$1.37m) and a clutch of LPGA Tour honours, as Lexi Thompson closed the season with a four-stroke victory at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ariya wrapped up the Race to the CME Globe and accompanying US$1 million bonus that goes to the season-long scoring leader with a six-under 66 to tie for fifth in the tournament, six strokes behind Thompson.