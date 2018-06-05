Ariya survives back-nine meltdown to win US Open

Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn survived a back-nine meltdown to win the US Women's Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) and claim her second career Major title in a play-off.

Ariya frittered away a seven-shot lead with nine holes left before parring the fourth play-off hole to edge out South Korea's Kim Hyo Joo and become the first Thai player to lift the trophy.

"I feel great," Ariya said.

"I am really excited. I'm really honoured to join the list of winners before me."

The 22-year-old parred all four play-off holes at the Shoal Creek, Alabama course for her second win of the LPGA Tour season.

"After I had a seven-shot lead and ended up going to a play-off, I had no expectations," she said.

"But I made sure I did my best every shot because I felt like I didn't commit on the back nine. I felt like I had a last chance to make myself proud."

She finished with a one-over 73 and a 72-hole total of 11-under 277. South Korea's Kim closed with a five-under 67 to force the play-off and had two long putts to win in the extra session, but couldn't get them to fall.