Ariya wins Scottish Open to lead world rankings

Thailand's US Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn won the women's Scottish Open to go top of the world rankings, posting a final round of five-under 66 for a total of 13 under at Gullane golf course yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 22-year-old phenomenon, who became the first Thai golfer to win a major at the 2016 British Open, began the day tied for the lead with South Korea's Amy Yang and ended it a stroke clear of Australian Minjee Lee, who clung on tenaciously after also firing a 66.

"It means a lot to me," Ariya told lpga.com. "I said this week to my caddie I want to win once on a links course and I did it. And it is a dream come true."

Ariya will head to this week's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes with a significant boost to her confidence.

But she warned that her victory on a links course did not make her a racing certainty to be a title contender.

"Still tough for me and I will have to be patient," she said. "I have a pretty good feeling, so hope next week to play my A game."

Ariya's victory - her third this year - saw her go top of the world rankings for a second time in her career yesterday, having spent two weeks in top spot in June 2017.

"It means a lot to me to be No. 1 but last time it didn't help me thinking about it too hard, so I am just going to work on my game."

Yang, one of a plethora of Korean golfers in the mix, never got going and dropped away to finish tied for fifth on seven under after a 73 to put a dampener on the weekend of her 29th birthday.