Baby brings luck for Taiwanese golfer Hung

Becoming a daddy has helped Taiwan's Hung Chien-yao sink in the birdies on the golf course.

The 26-year-old took the clubhouse lead after a rain-disrupted first round at the SMBC Singapore Open with a five-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club yesterday.

Hung, who is still looking for his first win on the Asian Tour, sank an eagle at his par-five 13th hole and mixed four birdies with a bogey to take a one-stroke lead over Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Yoshinori Fujimoto.

Hung recently welcomed the birth of his first child and credited fatherhood for making him more mature.

He said: "I guess my mindset has changed quite a bit from last year, with the responsibilities I have now."

LUCKY

He added that he was also a bit lucky during the round, saying that he had not shot such a good score here before.

"I just thought my mental game was good today," he said.

The in-form Tabuena was left to rue a bogey at his final hole as he slipped behind Hung.

Japan's Ryo Ishikawa played some scintillating stuff before two bogeys in his last three holes marred his round.

He signed for a 69 to tie with playing partner and defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain, who shot four birdies and two bogeys.

Yesterday's first round of the US$1 million (S$1.35m) event was delayed for over three hours due to heavy rain and lightning.

Half the field failed to finish their rounds.

Play resumes today at 7.30am, with the second round starting at 9.40am.