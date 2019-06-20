Back-from-injury Michelle Wie inspired by NBA Finals

Michelle Wie returns from injury at the Women's PGA Championship, which tees off tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in Minnesota, inspired by a close-up look at the NBA Finals.

The former child prodigy had a courtside seat during the series between the Golden State Warriors and victorious Toronto Raptors, from where she saw that basketball can be a violent sport.

"You just see a lot and, when you're there behind the scenes, you really notice a lot of small things," said Wie.

"Stephen (Curry) dislocated his finger, taped his hand and came back. You saw the picture of the finger going out in different directions and him coming back, and fighting through.

"You also notice that being an athlete, you're never going to be a 100 per cent, and it was a confirmation to me it's okay that you're hurt... You just have to go through it and find a way to compete."

And compete she will at the third women's Major of the year, at Hazeltine in Chaska, where the 29-year-old will return after taking a two-month break to recover from a trapped nerve in her right hand and wrist.

"I'm just doing everything I can to get the inflammation down," said the 2014 US Women's Open champion.