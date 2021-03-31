Capacity limit stays for HSBC Women's World Championship

The HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 29 to May 2 will keep to its cap of 250 guests a day, organisers said yesterday.

The multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19 announced last week that from April 24, pilot sports events approved by Sport Singapore can host up to 750 people . But pre-event testing must be implemented and attendees must be placed in zones of up to 50 people each.

Organisers of the HSBC Women's World Championship said that due to the proximity of the event, "the last-minute nature of these changes has not given us enough time to thoughtfully prepare our Covid-19 safe management measures and as such the tournament will continue to remain a limited capacity event".