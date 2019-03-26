Casey retains Valspar Championship with one-shot victory

Paul Casey became the first player to retain his Valspar Championship title when he secured a hard-fought one-stroke victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Overnight leader Casey eked out a one-over-par 72 in the final round, which was enough to fend off his rivals at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

After a three-putt bogey at the penultimate hole, where he missed a five-footer, the 41-year-old Englishman hit a tournament-winning shot from a fairway bunker to the heart of the final green. With two putts, he finished at eight-under 276 for his third victory on the PGA Tour.