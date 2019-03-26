Golf

Casey retains Valspar Championship with one-shot victory

Mar 26, 2019 06:00 am

Paul Casey became the first player to retain his Valspar Championship title when he secured a hard-fought one-stroke victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Overnight leader Casey eked out a one-over-par 72 in the final round, which was enough to fend off his rivals at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

After a three-putt bogey at the penultimate hole, where he missed a five-footer, the 41-year-old Englishman hit a tournament-winning shot from a fairway bunker to the heart of the final green. With two putts, he finished at eight-under 276 for his third victory on the PGA Tour.

"I'm getting older, but I feel like I'm getting better," Casey said. - REUTERS

McIlroy wins and thinks about Green Jacket
Golf

McIlroy wins and thinks about Green Jacket

Related Stories

Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer

Park hits 64 to win Women's World Championship

Liu’s 10-year dream comes true

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf