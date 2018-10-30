Champ’s champ at championship
Cameron Champ collected his first US PGA Tour title with a four-stroke triumph at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The American squandered a four-shot lead in the final round, before steadying himself with four straight birdies from the 13th hole to fend off Corey Conners at Country Club of Jackson.
Champ closed out in style with another birdie at the last for a four-under 68. He finished at 21-under 267, while Canadian Conners also carded 68 for second place on 17 under. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now