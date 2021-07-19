Collin Morikawa triumphs in British Open

American Collin Morikawa won the British Open at Royal St George's yesterday.

Morikawa, the 2020 US PGA champion, won by two shots from compatriot Jordan Spieth, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2017.

His four-under 66 saw him win on 15 under, two clear of Spieth, who also recorded a 66.

Morikawa is just the fifth man since World War II to win the British Open on debut, following Ben Hogan, Tony Lema, Tom Watson and Ben Curtis.

The 24-year-old became the first player in history to win his debuts at two different majors and the first player since Bobby Jones in the 1920s to win two majors in eight starts or fewer.

"This is by far one of the best moments of my life," he said. "Look at all these fans, let's hear it for you guys.

"You guys have been amazing."