Entries called for 10th Warren Open

Warren Golf and Country Club, at Choa Chu Kang, always thinks big, does big - whether it be course condition, club management or event staging.

Recently, the club won both the Rolex Challenge and the Mercedes Trophy.

The club is about to stage its 10th Warren Amateur Open, which has attracted some of the best players from the region.

Among them are Singapore's Gregory Foo, Marc Ong and Koh Sock Hwee, and Malaysia's Kelly Tan, the latter two having turned pro and the first planning to follow suit next year.

The event is from July 3-6 and entries have been called for. Entry forms are available at www.warren.org.sg or www.sga.org.sg - GODFREY ROBERT