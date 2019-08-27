Flawless Ko Jin Young storms to Canadian Pacific Women's title
World No. 1 Ko Jin Young picked up her fourth win of the year when she blew away the field for a five-stroke victory at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The South Korean capped a flawless performance with eight birdies in an eight-under 64 that gave her rivals no chance at Magna Golf Club outside Ontario. It was the latest milestone of a season which has included two Major victories at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.
The 24-year-old went the entire 72 holes without a bogey and finished in style by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt in front of a large gallery for a 26-under 262 total to claim the 16th title of her professional career. Dane Nicole Broch Larsen shot 69 to claim second place.
In addition to her Major wins, it was also Ko's second LPGA Tour title this year, following her victory at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March. - REUTERS
