Flawless Ko Jin Young storms to Canadian Pacific Women's title

World No. 1 Ko Jin Young picked up her fourth win of the year when she blew away the field for a five-stroke victory at the Canadian Pacific Women's Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The South Korean capped a flawless performance with eight birdies in an eight-under 64 that gave her rivals no chance at Magna Golf Club outside Ontario. It was the latest milestone of a season which has included two Major victories at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

The 24-year-old went the entire 72 holes without a bogey and finished in style by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt in front of a large gallery for a 26-under 262 total to claim the 16th title of her professional career. Dane Nicole Broch Larsen shot 69 to claim second place.