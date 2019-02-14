Garcia sorry for Saudi tantrum
Former US Masters champion Sergio Garcia has apologised for his disqualification from the Saudi International earlier this month and said he let his emotions get the better of him.
Garcia was disqualified when he intentionally damaged the greens at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in the third round.
"I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set and it's not who I truly am," he said.
"I am an emotional player, I'm focused on channelling my emotion the correct way and to be the best me." - REUTERS
