Gary Woodland ends Brooks Koepka’s reign
Gary Woodland held his nerve to claim his first golf Major with a three-shot victory at the US Open in Pebble Beach, California, yesterday morning (Singapore time), bringing Brooks Koepka's two-year reign to an end.
Woodland carded a two-under 69 to keep Koepka from becoming the first man in more than a century to win three straight US Opens.
World No. 1 Koepka went down fighting, finishing with a 68 to leave him three short of Woodland's winning total of 13-under 271. - REUTERS
