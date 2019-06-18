Gary Woodland ends Brooks Koepka’s reign

Golf

Jun 18, 2019 06:00 am

Gary Woodland held his nerve to claim his first golf Major with a three-shot victory at the US Open in Pebble Beach, California, yesterday morning (Singapore time), bringing Brooks Koepka's two-year reign to an end.

Woodland carded a two-under 69 to keep Koepka from becoming the first man in more than a century to win three straight US Opens.

World No. 1 Koepka went down fighting, finishing with a 68 to leave him three short of Woodland's winning total of 13-under 271. - REUTERS

