Get SMBC Open tickets with app

Tickets to next year's SMBC Singapore Open are available at a 50 per cent discount until Nov 25 and 20 per cent from Nov 26 through the tournament's official mobile app.

The Jan 16-19 event at Sentosa Golf Club will feature a stellar field, including England's Justin Rose, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and American Matt Kuchar - the gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Earlier in the week, organisers launched the tournament's app, which has features like live tracking of all 156 players and 360-degree view of the various holes.