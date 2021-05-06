Golf stars warned against joining rival tour

The US PGA Tour has threatened the world's leading golfers with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join a proposed breakaway world tour promising multi-million dollar deals, reported Britain's Daily Telegraph and other media.

The British-based World Golf Group had publicly unveiled its plan last year for a new global tour - the Premier Golf League - comprising 18 events annually, featuring 48 players. Each tournament would have prize money of US$10 million (S$13.3m).