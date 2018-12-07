Hailey and Andre do Singapore proud

Hailey Loh won the Eagles Cup (Best Singapore performer) for girls with a 12-shot victory in the Girls' B Division of the SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Championships at the New course yesterday.

Hailey shot a three-over 75 for a 223 total and a comprehensive win over Thai Manassanan Chotikabhukkana.

Singapore's Andre Chong claimed the day's highlight with a fabulous 68 on 222 to take the Boys' A Division title.

He had an eagle, three birdies and a bogey.

Two shots behind was teammate Justin Kok (72).

- GODFREY ROBERT

Boys' A: 222: Andre Chong 81-73-68. 224: Justin Kuk 74-78-72.

Boys' B: 228: Napat Vorrasanpisut 79-76-73, Daryl Low 80-78-70.

Girls' A: 227: Thamnida Seema 75-75-77. 241: Boram Jung 83-76-82.

Girls' B: 223: Hailey Loh 77-71-75. 235: Manassanan Chotikabhukkana 82-78-75.