Hall's Women's British Open by 2
England's Georgia Hall, 22, showed grit and a steely nerve to win the Women's British Open with a superb final round of five-under 67 at Royal Lytham and St Annes yesterday morning (Singapore time).
With her father Wayne as her caddie, she came from a shot behind overnight Thai leader Pornanong Phatlum to post a 17-under 271 total and claim a first major title and the US$490,000 (S$669,000) winner's cheque.
Her final round secured a two-shot win over Pornanong. - REUTERS
