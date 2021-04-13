Historic US Masters win for Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama won't accept the title as Japan's greatest-ever golfer but, after a quarter-century journey from child novice to historic US Masters champion, the usually humble star will accept some praise.

Matsuyama won the 85th US Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time), becoming the first Japanese man to win a Major.

"I can't say I'm the greatest," Matsuyama said.

"However, I'm the first to win a Major and, if that's the bar, then I've set it."

The 29-year-old triumphed at Augusta National by one shot over Will Zalatoris.

Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over 73 that left him at 10 under at the year's first Major.

Golf icon Tiger Woods, who is recuperating from injuries suffered in a car accident in February, tweeted: "Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country.