Holmes sweet Holmes at last

Feb 19, 2019 06:00 am

JB Holmes erased a four-shot deficit to emerge from an endurance test at Riviera Country Club with a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas in the Genesis Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

On a day that saw the leaders play 33-plus holes in the weather-disrupted event, Holmes fired a one-under 70 in the final round for a 14-under total of 270 and his fifth US PGA Tour title - his first since the 2015 Houston Open.

"It's a huge win," said Holmes, who had just one top-10 finish in the 2018-19 season until this week.

Holmes and Thomas had traded the lead twice before Holmes went ahead for good at the 13th hole, draining a 12-foot par putt while Thomas needed four putts to close out a double-bogey.

"Two three-putts and a four-putt on my back nine," Thomas said after signing for a 75 for 271.

"The third putt on 13, I could feel the wind coming and I got scared so I tried to hit it harder - and I did hit it harder and that's why I missed it."

Holmes was still one ahead when he drained an 11-footer to save par after finding a bunker at 16 - part of his march home with seven straight pars.

"He played great, but it's always a bummer to hand him a tournament. I should have won that thing," Thomas said. - REUTERS

