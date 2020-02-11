HSBC Women's World Championship called off due to virus outbreak

The HSBC Women's World Championship was scheduled to be held at Sentosa's New Tanjong Course later this month.

The HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore and the LPGA Thailand were cancelled yesterday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Championship, won last year by world No. 2 Park Sung Hyun, is one of the most prestigious events on the US LPGA Tour, with the world's top 20 golfers participating.

Besides Park, an elite field of 66, including world No. 1 Ko Jin Young and third-ranked Nelly Korda of the US, were due to compete for a US$1.5 million (S$2.08m) purse at the Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 27 to March 1.

The US LPGA Tour has now been forced to scrap all three of its lucrative early-season events in Asia, following its announcement 10 days ago to cancel the Blue Bay LPGA in China.

The coronavirus outbreak has also affected sporting activities in other parts of Asia, reported AFP.

In Singapore, the National School Games were among events which have been suspended.

The Netball Super League, however, took place behind closed doors last Saturday, while an Asean Basketball League match between the Singapore Slingers and Taipei Fubon Braves was played before a 1,800-strong crowd on Sunday.