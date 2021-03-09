HSBC Women’s World C’ship returns to S’pore next month

Park Sung-hyun is excited to be back to defend her crown at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Some of the world's top female golfers will be heading to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 29 to May 2.

Defending champion Park Sung-hyun and world No.1 Ko Jin-young confirmed their participation in the US$1.6 million (S$2.1m) event yesterday.

Joining them will be fellow South Korean and two-time tournament winner Park In-bee, Major winner Danielle Kang and five-time LPGA Tour winner Lee Minjee.

Park, who is ranked 11th in the world, is excited to be back for her title defence.

Said the 27-year-old: "The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of my favourite events on Tour and we are all very grateful to HSBC and the Singapore Tourism Board for all their efforts in ensuring this year's tournament takes place."

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said the return of the event "is testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a leading business and leisure destination".

"We are pleased to work with the organisers to welcome the world's best golfers back to compete on our shores safely," he added.

Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 250 corporate guests due to safety restrictions.

The return of the marquee event, which has been hosted in Singapore annually since 2008 - except when it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - is a boost for the local sporting calendar.

Last month, the Republic safely hosted the Singapore Tennis Open, an ATP 250 event, with 250 fans permitted to attend the semi-finals and final on each day at the OCBC Arena.

Badminton's Singapore Open, Formula One's Singapore Grand Prix and the Singapore Rugby Sevens are all set to take place this year, while the Republic will also host two groups of the AFC Cup continental football tournament in June.