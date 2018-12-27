Indian golfer arrested for poaching

Top Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested yesterday for poaching at a forest reserve, an official said.

Randhawa, who was ranked in the world top 100 between 2004 and 2009, was taken into detention at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh state.

The 46-year-old, who won the last of his eight Asian Tour titles - the Thailand Open - in 2009, and a companion killed a red junglefowl, Ramesh Pandey, the reserve's field director, told AFP.

"Randhawa and Mahesh Virajdar have been arrested for poaching and unauthorised entry," Pandey said.

"A vehicle, weapon and other equipment have been seized with the skin of... (an) animal and a dead junglefowl.

"They have been sent to jail and further legal action is being taken."