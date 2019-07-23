Irishman Shane Lowry wins British Open
Irish golfer Shane Lowry won the British Open by six strokes amid emotional scenes at Royal Portrush yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Fervently cheered on every shot by the sell-out crowd, the 32-year-old was never seriously troubled in the final round as he carded one-over 72 in strong winds and intermittent rain which buffeted the late starters.
He finished at 15-under 269, while Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, the only player to apply any semblance of pressure on Lowry, shot 74 for second place. - REUTERS
