Jazz calls the tune with record-breaking SMBC Open win

Thailand golfer Jazz Janewattananond fired a blistering six-under 65 in the final round to win the SMBC Singapore Open in record-breaking fashion yesterday.

The 23-year-old carded seven birdies, including five on the front nine, to clinch the winner's cheque of US$188,000 (S$244,500) with an 18-under 266 total.

It was the lowest winning score at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, surpassing the 17-under 267 set by Adam Scott in 2010.

In the process, Jazz, who finished two shots ahead of Japan's overnight leader Yoshinori Fujimoto and world No. 24 Paul Casey, also secured a spot at the British Open for a second consecutive year.

Jazz arrived at Sentosa in fine form, having started 2019 with a fifth-place finish at home. He also took second spot at the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Jakarta barely a month ago.

"Actually, my aim in this tournament was to get one of the four qualifying spots to the (British) Open Championship, and it wasn't until the back nine today that I felt the pressure is on," Jazz said.

Jazz and Fujimoto both earned berths to the 148th British Open as two of the four top finishers not already exempt.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was making his tournament debut, signed for a 69 to finish fourth on 14-under.

Thailand's Promm Meesawat and South Korean Mun Do Yeob finished a further five shots behind to share fifth.

The pair also collected the final two qualifying spots for the British Open, which will be played at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland from July 18-21.

World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love of the United States closed with a 70 to tie for ninth place on seven-under 277, a stroke ahead of his son Dru who closed with a 65.