Jazz hoping for an encore at SMBC Singapore Open

Winning the 2019 SMBC Singapore Open was a springboard to success for Thai golfer Jazz Janewattananond.

The 24-year-old, who will be back to defend his title at the Jan 16-19 event at the Sentosa Golf Club, acknowledged that his record 18-under 266 victory earlier this year has been his career highlight and most important win.

He said: "Winning that led me to break into the top 100, which gave me a lot of opportunities to play bigger events.

"It pretty much got me into the PGA Champs where I managed to play really well, so that win has really opened so many doors for me."

Janewattananond, who also won the Kolon Korea Open in June, and last week's BNI Indonesia Masters, has also clinched the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Not only is the Thai looking forward to his title defence in Singapore, but he is also keen to pit himself against the three Olympic medallists from Rio 2016 – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar – who have confirmed their attendance.



Said Janewattananond, who is currently at a career-high world No. 45: "I know the three Olympic medallists will be there, and it looks like I will qualify for the Olympics by this year, so I’m looking forward to meeting them and seeing how they prepare for the Olympics."



He also credited his coach Pete Cowen for transforming him from a good golfer to a professional one, saying: "Playing good golf and playing professionally for a living is very different.

"He’s taught me how to practise better, fix my swing and know what to do when I feel I need help. He’s a renowned coach with so many players under his wing.

"He’s proven time and time again that he’s one of the best in the world and doesn’t back down from his teachings – he never doubts and stays true to his words."