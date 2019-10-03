Golf

Jesse Yap keeps lead, Jack Solomon bags ace at SPGA President's Cup

Godfrey Robert
Oct 03, 2019 06:00 am

Jesse Yap maintained his one-shot lead after the second day of the SPGA President's Cup golf tournament at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Yap shot a one-under 70 to be on 137, a stroke ahead of Koh Dengshan who shot the day's best round of 67.

Jack Solomon bagged a hole-in-one on the 200-metre par-three seventh hole with a six-iron.

In the seniors, Poh Eng Wah cut M. Murugiah's lead by one shot to three strokes after a 72 for a two-day total of 142.

LEADERBOARD

137: Jesse Yap 67-70. 138: Koh Dengshan 71-67. 139: Mitchell Slorach 68-71. 141: Gregory Foo 72-69, Quincy Quek 70-71, Scott Barr 69-72. 142: Amanda Tan 73-69.

Seniors: 139: M. Murugiah 66-73. 142: Poh Eng Wah 70-72. 146: Stuart Holmes 72-74. 149: Poh Ah Hai 73-76.

Golf

Rookie Yap leads after first round

Related Stories

Olympic medallists set for SMBC Singapore Open

Suzann Pettersen is Europe’s heroine in 14.5-13.5 win over the US

Self-belief propels Singapore golfer Quincy Quek to his biggest win

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf

Godfrey Robert

Read articles by Godfrey Robert