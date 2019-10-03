Jesse Yap keeps lead, Jack Solomon bags ace at SPGA President's Cup

Jesse Yap maintained his one-shot lead after the second day of the SPGA President's Cup golf tournament at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Yap shot a one-under 70 to be on 137, a stroke ahead of Koh Dengshan who shot the day's best round of 67.

Jack Solomon bagged a hole-in-one on the 200-metre par-three seventh hole with a six-iron.

In the seniors, Poh Eng Wah cut M. Murugiah's lead by one shot to three strokes after a 72 for a two-day total of 142.

LEADERBOARD

137: Jesse Yap 67-70. 138: Koh Dengshan 71-67. 139: Mitchell Slorach 68-71. 141: Gregory Foo 72-69, Quincy Quek 70-71, Scott Barr 69-72. 142: Amanda Tan 73-69.

Seniors: 139: M. Murugiah 66-73. 142: Poh Eng Wah 70-72. 146: Stuart Holmes 72-74. 149: Poh Ah Hai 73-76.